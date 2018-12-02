McKenna Hofschild's 63 points a girls' basketball state record

McKenna Hofschild at a practice in February 2018. Star Tribune file photo by Leila Navidi

Prior Lake guard McKenna Hofschild might be small in stature, but she plays very big.

The 5-foot-3 senior broke the Minnesota girls’ basketball single-game scoring record set nearly 37 years ago, finishing with 63 points in a 99-95 loss to Park Center on Saturday at the Breakdown Classic at Hopkins High School.

Hofschild, who has signed to play at Seton Hall, broke the mark of 58 set by Kay Konerza in Lester Prairie’s 81-26 victory over Winsted Holy Trinity on Feb. 22, 1982.

She went 24-of-30 from the free-throw line and scored 42 of her points in the second half, helping the Lakers rally from a double-digit deficit and keep the result in doubt until the end.

(Read Star Tribune reporter Ron Haggstrom's feature story on Hofschild that was published last February.)

Hofschild also reached another milestone, surpassing 2,000 career points. She needed six points Saturday to reach that mark.

Adalia McKenzie scored 32 points to lead Park Center, and T’Naye Griffin added 28.

STAFF REPORTS