Lakeville North holds off Rosemount rally to win 51-49

Lakeville North's Emy Wolkow (11) puts up a strong defense against Rosemount's Riley Ang (21). Photo by Dan Beise, SportsEngine
When it came to describing recent games between Lakeville North and Rosemount, Panthers coach Shelly Clemons had one simple way to describe them.
“Every time we play, it’s a dogfight.”
That description quite accurately defined Tuesday’s matchup. The South Suburban conference foes battled until the very end, as each team grabbed momentum before a late Lakeville North basket gave the Panthers a 51-49 win to continue their hold on first place in the conference.
Heading into Tuesday’s game, a lot was on the line when it comes to the race for the South Suburban Conference crown. Lakeville North held a one-game lead heading into the first of two matchups between the squads earlier this season.
Gabby Betton scans the court as she works her way closer to the basket. Betton scored 11 points in Lakeville North's victory over Rosemount. Photo by Dan Beise, SportsEngine
After leading by as many as 14 points in the second half, Lakeville North held on late after a Rosemount comeback. Trinity Wilson’s basket in the final minute was the difference for the Panthers, who defeated South Suburban Conference rival Rosemount 51-49 on Tuesday at Lakeville North High School.
The first half was a low-scoring affair in which Lakeville North (13-5, 8-1) pulled ahead early with a 22-17 halftime lead. Elayna Boe and Emy Wolkow each recorded seven first-half points to lead the Panthers, ranked No. 9 in Class 4A by Minnesota Basketball News.
In the second half, Lakeville North saw its lead grow exponentially. Wolkow poured in six second-half points to finish with a team-high 13 while junior guard Gabby Betton had eight points in the half to finish with 11 points.
Rosemount (13-4, 6-3) did not go down without a major fight. The Irish made a deficit as large as 14 points disappear with tough defense and timely scoring. Ava Thompson helped lead the charge with 11 points in the second half and 16 in the game.
Thompson was one of two players to lead the Irish in scoring. Freshman guard Riley Ang also finished with 16 points.
After climbing all the way back, Rosemount’s comeback attempt came up just short. Wilson broke the 49-49 deadlock with a layup for the Panthers. After having just one point in the first half, the junior forward tallied 10 points in the second half, including the game-winner.
Rosemount's Ava Thompson looks to make a pass to a teammate in a hard fought battle against Lakeville North. Photo by Dan Beise, SportsEngine.
