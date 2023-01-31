Quantcast
Lakeville North holds off Rosemount rally to win 51-49

By Ryan Williamson, SportsEngine, 01/31/23, 12:30PM CST

The Panthers lost a 14-point second-half lead before regaining control in the game's final minute.

Lakeville North's Emy Wolkow (11) puts up a strong defense against Rosemount's Riley Ang (21). Photo by Dan Beise, SportsEngine

When it came to describing recent games between Lakeville North and Rosemount, Panthers coach Shelly Clemons had one simple way to describe them.

“Every time we play, it’s a dogfight.” 

That description quite accurately defined Tuesday’s matchup. The South Suburban conference foes battled until the very end, as each team grabbed momentum before a late Lakeville North basket gave the Panthers a 51-49 win to continue their hold on first place in the conference.

Heading into Tuesday’s game, a lot was on the line when it comes to the race for the South Suburban Conference crown. Lakeville North held a one-game lead heading into the first of two matchups between the squads earlier this season.


“(Rosemount) always plays super hard,” Clemons said. “This year, we’re really emphasizing winning that conference championship. We want to win that.”

With both teams knowing the stakes, intensity was high early. That meant tough defense, and neither team was able to find much rhythm in the opening half as the Panthers took a 22-17 lead into halftime.

One of the biggest absences for Lakeville North (13-5, 8-1) in the first half was the scoring of junior forward Trinity Wilson. The Panther star was faced with a thrall of Irish defenders when she was fed the ball in the paint, leading to missed shots and turnovers. Wilson finished the first half with just one point.

The Panthers responded by relying on strong defensive effort, holding a fiery Rosemount (13-4, 6-3) squad to just 17 first-half points. On the offensive end, the shooters surrounding Wilson cashed in, including senior guard Emy Wolkow. She had seven first-half points and finished with a team-high 13 points. 

“We tell the girls that (Wilson) is going to get a lot of double teams and extra help,” Clemons said. “Shooters know that when that skip pass comes, their defender is helping. They have to get their feet set and knock that shot down.”

The efforts of Wolkow and the other Panther shooters helped the team open up a 14-point lead in the second half. 

“We just had to trust each other and get ready,” Wolkow said. “We had to be ready to knock them down. We were lucky enough to have them go down.”

That brief time of comfort for Lakeville North went away in a matter of minutes. Rosemount ratcheted up the defensive pressure and found key contributions from guards Ava Thompson and Riley Ang. The duo fueled the Irish rally as they erased the double-digit deficit and even took the lead in the game’s final minutes.

“I was a little disappointed,” Clemons said. “I thought we had a pretty good lead we could’ve built on. We got a little frazzled.”

As one of the few seniors on the team, Wolkow tried to help calm things down.

“We just had to come together,” Wolkow said. “We always just huddle up and have to calm down and play how we’re playing. Good things will come from it.”

While things seemed to be unraveling for Lakeville North, Wilson was quietly finishing her way in the paint as she approached double digits. Then, she got the ball one last time in the post in the game’s final seconds. Her late layup put the Panthers ahead 51-49—a lead the Panthers held onto for the win.

Sitting in first place in the conference and ranked No. 9 in Class 4A by Minnesota Basketball News, Lakeville North appears primed to face more dogfights like Tuesday’s game against No. 11-4A Rosemount. Clemons is looking for her team to learn from experiences like this and try to improve going forward.

“We have to get better at situations down the stretch,” Clemons said. “I’m still waiting for us to settle down and keep our cool on the floor in those moments. That’s the big thing we need to do now.”

Gabby Betton scans the court as she works her way closer toward the basket helping lead her team to victory over Rosemount. Photo by Dan Beise, SportsEngine

Rosemount's Ava Thompson looks to make a pass to a teammate in a hard fought battle against Lakeville North. Photo by Dan Beise, SportsEngine.

