Minnehaha Academy pulls away to take down Mayer Lutheran

By Ryan Williamson, SportsEngine, 01/26/23, 7:15AM CST

Despite a plethora of turnovers, the Redhawks found a way to get a victory over the Crusaders.

Minnehaha Academy's Addi Mack drives the lane around Mayer Lutheran defender Madeline Guetzkow (23). Mack finished the night with a game-high 35 points leading the Redhawks' to a 64-54 win. Photo by Cheryl A. Myers, SportsEngine

Leading by just two points late in the second half of Thursday’s game, Minnehaha Academy took timeout looking to try and thwart off a Mayer Lutheran comeback. 

Following the timeout, the Redhawks did what they had done well all game—using its full-court defense and timely scoring from star Addi Mack. That formula proved to be most effective for Minnehaha Academy as the Redhawks held off the Crusaders 64-54.

Thursday’s game certainly was set to be a challenge for both teams, but more so for Mayer Lutheran. The Crusaders, ranked No. 3 in Class 1A by Minnesota Basketball News, were on the road going up against the No. 5-2A Redhawks.

“Minnehaha is a really good program,” Mayer Lutheran coach Kris Gustin said. “We wanted to show well and give them a battle.”

Gustin’s squad ran into trouble early in the form of the Minnehaha Academy press defense. The Redhawks relied on a 1-2-2 zone to make life difficult for Mayer Lutheran. It started from the opening tip as Minnehaha Academy gave the Crusaders little space to work with and forced 29 turnovers on Thursday.


“The difference tonight was turnovers,” Gustin said. “I feel like the tools are there. We just didn’t execute them. I thought we kind of let things slip away”

Once Minnehaha Academy got the ball back in its hands, the main target was sophomore guard Addi Mack. The Redhawks’ leading scorer controlled Thursday’s game. It started with her 12 points in the first half, many of those coming off of Mayer Lutheran turnovers or on fastbreak opportunities.

“(Mack) thrives in transition,” Minnehaha Academy coach Matt Pryor said. “She’s so dang fast. If you get Addi in the open floor, that’s a good thing for you.”

The Redhawks carried a six-point lead into halftime and saw the lead ebb and flow throughout the second half. Mayer Lutheran cut the deficit to a single possession multiple times. Those Crusader runs included one that got them within two points late in Thursday’s second half. That forced Pryor to call timeout. He pleaded with his team.

“You can see in stretches where our press fell apart for us,” Pryor said. “I stressed to the girls it wasn’t a schematic thing. It was a 'want-to' thing.”

Pryor’s words worked. Minnehaha Academy forced three turnovers in just a matter of minutes and Mack poured in six points. Gustin soon called timeout following an 8-0 Redhawk run that pushed their lead to 10 points.

“The girls did a really good job executing,” Pryor said. “They gave it all they had, flying around and forcing turnovers.”

While Mayer Lutheran cut into that late deficit, the Redhawks did just enough with Mack knocking down key free throws at the end as she finished with 35 points.

While the final deficit proved to be 10 points, the Crusaders left feeling like they were close enough to win this game. But Gustin knows this experience will prove valuable as the season continues. 

“We have to bounce back from this,” Gustin said. “This is what we need. We try to load our schedule with those top teams. We want to be ready come tournament time.”

Minnehaha Academy's Sadie Bensen (3) heads to the basket in the second half. Bensen and team mate Aniyah Reuben tallied eight points each in Thursday night's win. Photo by Cheryl A. Myers, SportsEngine

Going up against a fellow highly-ranked squad, Minnehaha Academy rode its tough full-court pressure and the scoring ability of star Addi Mack as the Redhawks took down Mayer Lutheran 64-54 on Thursday at Minnehaha Academy.

The Redhawks, ranked No. 5 in Class 2A by Minnesota Basketball News, took an early lead against the No. 3-1A Crusaders in Thursday’s game and saw it ebb and flow. But despite any push from Mayer Lutheran, Minnehaha Academy held court. 

Mack set the tone for the game, scoring a team-high 35 points, including six in a key 8-0 run that helped cement the game for the Redhawks (10-4, 2-1). She also knocked down free throws for her team late in the game to thwart off any sort of comeback.

Mayer Lutheran (12-3, 6-0) did its best to try and erase the Minnehaha Academy lead but could not break through. Senior wing Madeline Guetzkow paced the Crusaders with 19 points while sophomore wing Marley Martin poured in 11 points.

Madeline Guetzkow (23) challenges Isa Griefenhagen (10) for a rebound in the second half. Guetzkow led Mayer Lutheran's scoring with 19 points. Photo by Cheryl A. Myers, SportsEngine

Madeline Guetzkow (23) challenges Isa Griefenhagen (10) for a rebound in the second half. Guetzkow led Mayer Lutheran's scoring with 19 points. Photo by Cheryl A. Myers, SportsEngine

