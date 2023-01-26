Minnehaha Academy pulls away to take down Mayer Lutheran

“The difference tonight was turnovers,” Gustin said. “I feel like the tools are there. We just didn’t execute them. I thought we kind of let things slip away”

Once Minnehaha Academy got the ball back in its hands, the main target was sophomore guard Addi Mack. The Redhawks’ leading scorer controlled Thursday’s game. It started with her 12 points in the first half, many of those coming off of Mayer Lutheran turnovers or on fastbreak opportunities.

“(Mack) thrives in transition,” Minnehaha Academy coach Matt Pryor said. “She’s so dang fast. If you get Addi in the open floor, that’s a good thing for you.”

The Redhawks carried a six-point lead into halftime and saw the lead ebb and flow throughout the second half. Mayer Lutheran cut the deficit to a single possession multiple times. Those Crusader runs included one that got them within two points late in Thursday’s second half. That forced Pryor to call timeout. He pleaded with his team.

“You can see in stretches where our press fell apart for us,” Pryor said. “I stressed to the girls it wasn’t a schematic thing. It was a 'want-to' thing.”

Pryor’s words worked. Minnehaha Academy forced three turnovers in just a matter of minutes and Mack poured in six points. Gustin soon called timeout following an 8-0 Redhawk run that pushed their lead to 10 points.

“The girls did a really good job executing,” Pryor said. “They gave it all they had, flying around and forcing turnovers.”

While Mayer Lutheran cut into that late deficit, the Redhawks did just enough with Mack knocking down key free throws at the end as she finished with 35 points.

While the final deficit proved to be 10 points, the Crusaders left feeling like they were close enough to win this game. But Gustin knows this experience will prove valuable as the season continues.

“We have to bounce back from this,” Gustin said. “This is what we need. We try to load our schedule with those top teams. We want to be ready come tournament time.”