Minnehaha Academy pulls away to take down Mayer Lutheran

Leading by just two points late in the second half of Thursday’s game, Minnehaha Academy took timeout looking to try and thwart off a Mayer Lutheran comeback.
Following the timeout, the Redhawks did what they had done well all game—using its full-court defense and timely scoring from star Addi Mack. That formula proved to be most effective for Minnehaha Academy as the Redhawks held off the Crusaders 64-54.
Thursday’s game certainly was set to be a challenge for both teams, but more so for Mayer Lutheran. The Crusaders, ranked No. 3 in Class 1A by Minnesota Basketball News, were on the road going up against the No. 5-2A Redhawks.
“Minnehaha is a really good program,” Mayer Lutheran coach Kris Gustin said. “We wanted to show well and give them a battle.”
Gustin’s squad ran into trouble early in the form of the Minnehaha Academy press defense. The Redhawks relied on a 1-2-2 zone to make life difficult for Mayer Lutheran. It started from the opening tip as Minnehaha Academy gave the Crusaders little space to work with and forced 29 turnovers on Thursday.
Going up against a fellow highly-ranked squad, Minnehaha Academy rode its tough full-court pressure and the scoring ability of star Addi Mack as the Redhawks took down Mayer Lutheran 64-54 on Thursday at Minnehaha Academy.
The Redhawks, ranked No. 5 in Class 2A by Minnesota Basketball News, took an early lead against the No. 3-1A Crusaders in Thursday’s game and saw it ebb and flow. But despite any push from Mayer Lutheran, Minnehaha Academy held court.
Mack set the tone for the game, scoring a team-high 35 points, including six in a key 8-0 run that helped cement the game for the Redhawks (10-4, 2-1). She also knocked down free throws for her team late in the game to thwart off any sort of comeback.
Mayer Lutheran (12-3, 6-0) did its best to try and erase the Minnehaha Academy lead but could not break through. Senior wing Madeline Guetzkow paced the Crusaders with 19 points while sophomore wing Marley Martin poured in 11 points.
