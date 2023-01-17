Hopkins uses big second half to overcome halftime deficit and keep undefeated streak alive

Hopkins’ undefeated season rolls on after it came away with a 57-50 win over Lake Conference rival Wayzata on Tuesday night.

The Trojans set the defensive tone right away by forcing the Royals into a shot clock violation on the first possession of the game. They forced a few more Hopkins turnovers early and jumped out to an early 7-0 lead. Both defenses kept the intensity high in the first half as the Royals forced 13 Trojan turnovers, while the Trojans forced the Royals into 11. The Royals won the turnover battle 22-19.

The Trojans held the lead throughout the first half. Despite trailing by as much as 10 points, the Royals ended the half with a surge of energy and went into halftime trailing 26-22.

The Royals took their first lead of the game with 15:03 left in the game. Nine more lead changes followed that as neither team was able to hold onto control. Liv McGill helped put the game away late for Hopkins, as she scored a tough bucket in the paint to put the Royals up 50-47 with 1:20 left. Right after that, Taylor Woodson stole a Wayzata inbound pass and turned it into two points.

McGill finished with a game-high 17 points and added seven rebounds, two assists and two steals for the Royals (13-0, 3-0).

Sophie Hawkinson led the Trojans (12-2, 2-1) with 11 points while adding three rebounds and a steal.