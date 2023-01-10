Quantcast
Rosemount rallies to beat Lakeville South

By Ryan Williamson, SportsEngine, 01/10/23, 7:30AM CST

The Irish used a 15-2 run to reach a victory over the Cougars on Tuesday.

Rosemount's Ava Thompson (3) makes a move on Lakeville Souths Dani Coleman (22). Photo by Dan Beise SportsEngine

Trailing by seven points with nine minutes remaining in the second half of Tuesday’s game, Rosemount needed someone to step up on the offensive end if the Irish were to make a comeback and down rival Lakeville South. 

Lucky enough, Rosemount found that key scorer. It came from freshman Riley Ang. She propelled a second-half comeback with 14 points as the Irish pulled ahead and never looked back as Rosemount defeated South Suburban Conference rival Lakeville South, 57-46. 

After finishing the 2021-22 season with a 12-16 record, Lakeville South has quickly made a turnaround and already has 10 wins this season. That includes three consecutive conference games to control first place in the South Suburban Conference. 

“Defense has been the goal of us as a program when it comes to improving,” Cougars coach Angela Iverson-Ohnstad said. “We have a lot of great athletes who can defend and that’s something we’ve improved on.” 


From the get-go on Tuesday, Lakeville South made life difficult for the Irish with a full-court press.  

“Their press is tough,” Rosemount coach Chris Orr said. “Not a lot of teams do that for 36 minutes. We had some good looks early but did not knock them down.” 

Eventually, the Irish found their footing and battled to a 21-21 tie at the half while also slowing down Lakeville South. 

“Our goal was to handle that press,” Orr said. “We also wanted to make them play in the half-court. They do well in transition.” 

The early minutes of the second half saw the teams trade baskets until Lakeville South finally broke through and went on a 10-0 run to grab a 7-point lead, the Cougars’ largest of the night. Senior Whitley Ronn propelled that run with eight second-half points and 10 for the game.  

Following that run, Orr took timeout as the Irish looked to regroup. 

“I told the girls there was a lot of game left and it was going to start on the defensive end,” Orr said. 

That timeout was the start of the emergence of Ang. From that timeout, Rosemount went on a 23-5 run to end the game. Fourteen of those points came from the freshman as she knocked down five shots in that stretch, including 4 three-pointers.  

“After I hit the first one, I just kept shooting,” Ang said. “Then, I just kept hitting more threes. Once I make one, they keep coming.” 

The big second half is part of an uptick in her scoring. She has averaged 14 points per game in her last three games. Prior to that, she averaged just under four points per game. 

“The last few games, she has not been playing like a freshman,” Orr said. “She’s a special player and only a freshman. But all of her teammates have all the respect and confidence in the world for her.” 

Besides Ang’s hot shooting, the entire team ratcheted things up on defense and held Lakeville South to just two field goals in the game’s final nine minutes. 

The loss brings Lakeville South back to the pack in regards to winning the South Suburban Conference title. But going up against a program like Rosemount, which played in a state final two seasons ago, provides some room for growth for the upstart Cougars. 

“Rosemount has been there and knows how to take the air out of us,” Iverson-Ohnstad said. “We’ll learn from this. It’s good we’re getting these games so we can be playing our best basketball at the end of February into March.” 

Meanwhile, the Irish seemed to have a freshman learning on the job that is contributing in a big way. 

“She’s not playing like a freshman,” Orr said. “She puts in the time. It’s fun to see her have that success.” 

Dani Coleman (22) of the Cougars, fights off Avery Moeller (12) and Ayelishka Teko-Folly (30) of the Irish. Photo by Dan Beise SportsEngine.

First Report

Trailing Lakeville South by seven points with nine minutes remaining, Rosemount rallied back thanks in part to a 15-2 run as the Irish defeated the Cougars 57-46 on Tuesday at Lakeville South High School.

Both teams struggled to get into an offensive rhythm. Rosemount (9-1, 3-1) took nearly six minutes to get on the board but also kept things close with staunch defense.

Once the scoring got going, the teams spent most of the night trading leads. The Irish, ranked No. 5 in Class 4A by Minnesota Basketball News, went ahead early as junior guard Avery Moeller led the team to a 21-21 tie at halftime with eight points. She finished the game with 12 points.

The second half eventually saw Lakeville South(10-2, 3-1) gain the lead and extend it. Whitley Ronn helped Lakeville South gain the lead with 10 points along with junior Briana Martin who tallied 11.

The Cougars’ largest lead came when they went ahead 41-34 with nine minutes remaining in the second half, forcing Rosemount to use a timeout.

From there, the Irish regained control of the lead and never let it go, including a 15-2 run in the four minutes following the timeout. Rosemount freshman guard Riley Ang caught fire scoring 14 points in the second half. Junior guard Ava Thompson came through with some late free throws to finish the game off for the Irish with 10 points.

Pearla Teko-Folly (34) of the Irish reaches for the tip off against Finley Ohnstad (3) of the Cougars. Photo by Dan Beise SportsEngine.

