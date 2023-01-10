Rosemount rallies to beat Lakeville South

Rosemount's Ava Thompson (3) makes a move on Lakeville Souths Dani Coleman (22). Photo by Dan Beise SportsEngine
Trailing by seven points with nine minutes remaining in the second half of Tuesday’s game, Rosemount needed someone to step up on the offensive end if the Irish were to make a comeback and down rival Lakeville South.
Lucky enough, Rosemount found that key scorer. It came from freshman Riley Ang. She propelled a second-half comeback with 14 points as the Irish pulled ahead and never looked back as Rosemount defeated South Suburban Conference rival Lakeville South, 57-46.
After finishing the 2021-22 season with a 12-16 record, Lakeville South has quickly made a turnaround and already has 10 wins this season. That includes three consecutive conference games to control first place in the South Suburban Conference.
“Defense has been the goal of us as a program when it comes to improving,” Cougars coach Angela Iverson-Ohnstad said. “We have a lot of great athletes who can defend and that’s something we’ve improved on.”
Dani Coleman (22) of the Cougars, fights off Avery Moeller (12) and Ayelishka Teko-Folly (30) of the Irish. Photo by Dan Beise SportsEngine.
Trailing Lakeville South by seven points with nine minutes remaining, Rosemount rallied back thanks in part to a 15-2 run as the Irish defeated the Cougars 57-46 on Tuesday at Lakeville South High School.
Both teams struggled to get into an offensive rhythm. Rosemount (9-1, 3-1) took nearly six minutes to get on the board but also kept things close with staunch defense.
Once the scoring got going, the teams spent most of the night trading leads. The Irish, ranked No. 5 in Class 4A by Minnesota Basketball News, went ahead early as junior guard Avery Moeller led the team to a 21-21 tie at halftime with eight points. She finished the game with 12 points.
The second half eventually saw Lakeville South(10-2, 3-1) gain the lead and extend it. Whitley Ronn helped Lakeville South gain the lead with 10 points along with junior Briana Martin who tallied 11.
The Cougars’ largest lead came when they went ahead 41-34 with nine minutes remaining in the second half, forcing Rosemount to use a timeout.
From there, the Irish regained control of the lead and never let it go, including a 15-2 run in the four minutes following the timeout. Rosemount freshman guard Riley Ang caught fire scoring 14 points in the second half. Junior guard Ava Thompson came through with some late free throws to finish the game off for the Irish with 10 points.
Pearla Teko-Folly (34) of the Irish reaches for the tip off against Finley Ohnstad (3) of the Cougars. Photo by Dan Beise SportsEngine.
MN Girls Basketball Hub polls are for entertainment purposes only.