Providence Academy takes down Becker

Providence Academy guard Kyra Miller (31) takes a chance and shoots for the basket helping lead Providence to their 75-65 victory. Photo by Aiyanna Taylor, SportsEngine
When Becker and Providence Academy played each other on Dec. 3 at the Hopkins Tip Off Classic, Maren Westin and Alexis Rose combined to score 37 points for the Bulldogs in an 83-76 winning effort.
Those teams faced off again on Thursday night, this time at Providence Academy and with Westin and Rose sidelined due to injury. The No. 1-2A Lions (8-2,1-0) were able to even the record against the No. 2-3A Bulldogs (5-2,1-0) this season, as the home side came away with a 75-65 victory.
Becker High School's Elizabeth Mackedanz (33) pushed back against Providence's forward Hope Counts (24). Photo by Aiyanna Taylor, SportsEngine
The Lions (8-2, 1-0) used intense defensive pressure early and often in this matchup, as they forced the Bulldogs into 22 turnovers. Maddyn Greenway led the team with five steals, and all five Providence Academy starters finished the game with at least two steals.
That resulted in a lot of transition points for the Lions, which was a huge benefit for Greenway. She finished with a team-high 27 points, with a lot of those coming from layups after turnovers.
Greenway led the Lions with four assists as well, often finding Brooke Hohenecker in the corner for threes. Hohenecker finished the game with 16 points and added three rebounds and three steals.
Doing a bit of everything for the Lions was Grace Counts, who finished with a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds. She filled out her stat line with three assists, four steals and a block.
Ayla Brown led the way for the Bulldogs (5-2, 1-0), as she went off for a game-high 29 points. She was set up for a few threes by Danielle Nuest, who finished with a game-high six assists and six steals.
Providence Academy's Maddyn Greenway (30) successfully blocks Becker High School's Ayla Brown (3). Greenway finished the game with 27 points and Brown finished with 29 points. Photo by Aiyanna Taylor, SportEngine
