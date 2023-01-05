Quantcast
Providence Academy takes down Becker

By Luke Hanlon, SportsEngine, 01/05/23, 6:00PM CST

The Lions nurtured a lead in the second half and never let go in the win over the Bulldogs.


Providence Academy guard Kyra Miller (31) takes a chance and shoots for the basket helping lead Providence to their 75-65 victory. Photo by Aiyanna Taylor, SportsEngine

When Becker and Providence Academy played each other on Dec. 3 at the Hopkins Tip Off Classic, Maren Westin and Alexis Rose combined to score 37 points for the Bulldogs in an 83-76 winning effort.  

Those teams faced off again on Thursday night, this time at Providence Academy and with Westin and Rose sidelined due to injury. The No. 1-2A Lions (8-2,1-0) were able to even the record against the No. 2-3A Bulldogs (5-2,1-0) this season, as the home side came away with a 75-65 victory.  


Providence Academy head coach Conner Goetz acknowledged the big difference Becker not being at full strength had on this matchup, but he was still proud to get a win over a team he called, “the standard for what you want to try to build as for a basketball program.” 

“It still means a whole lot because of what that program is; Becker comes with a bit of prestige to it,” he said. “They’re always state contenders. I told our girls in the locker room that this is not a program-defining win, but you look at the schedule and you can say, ‘Hey, remember when we took on Becker at home and we beat them?’ That means something to us; it’s pretty special.”  

The Lions were able to take down the Bulldogs because of the play from all five of their starters. They combined to score 68 points and four out of the five starters had at least five rebounds. On the defensive end, the starting five combined for 16 seals to help force 22 Becker turnovers.  

The scoring charge was led by Maddyn Greenway. Her 27 points put her season average to 29.2 points per game, good for second-best in the state.  

A lot of that scoring came on fastbreaks after turning Becker over. Greenway said the fast-paced style the Lions play with is a big benefit to her game.  

“We know a lot of teams can’t keep up with us if we keep transitioning,” she said. “We know who’s open, who’s got the hot hand, so it plays into my style specifically, but our team has transformed into a transitioning team.”  

Greenway wasn’t alone in getting out and scoring on the break. Three other Lions added at least 10 points, with Brooke Hohenecker scoring 16, Grace Counts scoring 11 and Emma Millerbernd scoring 10. 

The combination of scoring talent the Lions have is what Goetz says makes them tough to prepare for.  

“A lot of teams are going to key in on Maddyn because she’s averaging almost 30 a game, but what really helps is she’s willing to distribute and create,” he said. “The separation and the spread of the talent and ability to score really helps us out a ton because you can’t key in on one kid, if you try, the other kids are going to hurt you.” 

With Westin and Rose out, Goetz said he wanted his team to focus in on Ayla Brown and Danielle Nuest, who were both averaging more than 15 points per game coming into tonight. The Lions did limit Nuest’s scoring, as she finished with six points but contributed in other ways by having six assists and six steals. They did not succeed in containing Brown, who scored a game-high 29 points.  


Becker High School's Elizabeth Mackedanz (33) pushed back against Providence's forward Hope Counts (24). Photo by Aiyanna Taylor, SportsEngine

Providence Academy's Maddyn Greenway (30) successfully blocks Becker High School's Ayla Brown (3). Greenway finished the game with 27 points and Brown finished with 29 points. Photo by Aiyanna Taylor, SportEngine

