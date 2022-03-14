Mallory Heyer, scorer, rebounder and U recruit, is the Star Tribune Metro Player of the Year

Along the way, Mallory Heyer de-emphasized her individual goals. Team became the focus.

Today she’s caught in both worlds. Heyer, a 6-1 forward who just completed her fifth season in a row as Chaska’s leading scorer and rebounder, is the Star Tribune’s 2021-22 Metro Player of the Year in girls’ basketball.

She’s also lumped in with a new, higher-profile team.

Gophers women’s basketball coach Lindsay Whalen, knowing the importance of packing her roster with top local talent, saw Heyer as a likely piece of her puzzle and offered her a scholarship.

A few days later, Eden Prairie’s long, athletic swing forward, Nia Holloway, got the call from Whalen. Soon after, so did dynamic Wayzata guard Mara Braun. Smooth, strong Hopkins guard Amaya Battle filled out the Gophers’ Class of 2022 local recruiting package not long after. It’s considered the highest-rated recruiting class in team history.

The potential of the foursome, joined with the notion that finally many of the top players who had so consistently left home were staying put, energized local fandom. Talk of one of the players nearly always included a reference to the other three. Four players, one face.

The university has labeled them “the Fab Four.” Heyer just calls them “roomies. Because we’re all going to room together next year.”

“I think it’s really cool,” she said. “We still kind of have our individual identities. We’re all great high school players, but we’re going to go and make something happen at the U together.”

Heyer’s anticipation of the next step in her basketball life fits in with her selfless character, said Chaska basketball coach Tara Seifert, who has witnessed it firsthand.

“She’s really a team-first kid,” Seifert said. “It’s never about ‘me.’ She’s a humble leader, and that’s a big reason for her success. She’s been such a force for this program and role model for younger players.”

Heyer finished her high school career with more than 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds. This season she averaged 19.4 points and 9.2 rebounds per game. She also spent the fall as a standout on the front line for a successful volleyball team despite being the only team member who played the sport part-time.

Following the Hawks’ magical 2021 Class 4A basketball championship, which she calls “one of the best experiences of my life,” she was determined to improve her game, both to attempt to repeat and to prepare for the next level.

She went outside.

“I’ve always been super tall, so I’ve just been stuck in the post,” she said. “But when I go to college, that won’t be the case. So this season I shot a lot of threes. And I’ve been working on getting to the basket more.”

She’d always had a soft touch, but with a Big Ten-level schedule beckoning, it was time to make it a weapon.

“She’s always been a consistent scorer, but the outside-inside game is something she really worked on,” Seifert said. “She’s a hard worker. She put in a lot of time to make her outside shot more of a weapon.”

The enhancement to her game, and another season averaging a double-double in points and rebounds, didn’t pay off in another state championship. The Hawks were ousted from the Section 2 playoffs in the semifinals by eventual champ Shakopee.

Not the way Heyer hoped to end her high school career, but ending one stage of her life simply means the next one starts a little sooner.

“I wasn’t happy about losing, but I’ve got a lot to look forward to,” she said. “I’m excited to take that next step.”