Meet the Star Tribune 2021-22 All-Metro teams

The Star Tribune All-Metro 2021-22 first team: from left, Olivia Olson, Benilde St. Margaret’s; Mara Braun, Wayzata; Mallory Heyer, Chaska; Maya Nnaji, Hopkins, and Nia Holloway, Eden Prairie.
Photo: Jerry Holt, Star Tribune. Photo setting: Hopkins High School
Nunu Agara
Hopkins, G, 5-11, junior
College: Stanford
Length poses problems everywhere on the court.
Amaya Battle
Hopkins, G, 5-11, senior
College: Gophers
Outstanding all-around contributor.
Tessa Johnson
St. Michael-Albertville, G, 5-11, junior
College: undecided
Returned superbly from injury.
Ronnie Porter
St. Paul Como Park, G, 5-4, senior
College: undecided
Dynamic in spite of her height.
Kennedy Sanders
Chaska, G, 5-8, senior
College: Colorado
Excellent court awareness and vision.
Ellie Buzzelle, Rogers, G, 5-9, senior. College: Grand Canyon.
Maddyn Greenway, Providence Academy, G, 5-7, eighth. College: undecided.
Callin Hake, Chanhassen, G, 5-8, senior. College: Nebraska.
Laura Hauge, St. Croix Lutheran, G, 5-9, sophomore. College: undecided.
Kiani Lockett, Minnetonka, G, 5-9, senior. College: Creighton.
Addi Mack, Minnehaha Academy, G, 5-8, freshman. College: undecided.
Ella Runyon, Hill-Murray, F, 5-11, senior. College: undecided.
Amber Scalia, Stillwater, G, 5-10, senior. College: St. Thomas.
Savannah White, DeLaSalle, G, 6-2, senior. College: Wisconsin.
Taylor Woodson, Hopkins, F, 6-0, junior. College: Michigan.
The Star Tribune’s All-Metro teams and Metro Player of the Year were chosen based on nominations from metro-area coaches, conversations with a panel of coaches and staff observations.