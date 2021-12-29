Chaska downs Eden Prairie

No. 3-4A Eden Prairie (8-1) entered Wednesday’s game as a team without a loss and delivered the first punches to No. 4-4A Chaska as the Eagles went into halftime ahead by eight. Their senior leaders—Myra Moorjani and Nia Holloway—sparked the offense as Moorjani poured in nine in the first half while Holloway added eight points.

Defensively, Eden Prairie slowed the Chaska offense, including Hawks senior forward Mallory Heyer. She had just one made shot in the first half and had three points total.

Early in the second half, the Eagles saw their lead grow to 11. Right around that same time, Sanders knocked down a 3-pointer to hit that 1,000-point mark. Up until that point, she had been the main source of offense for the Hawks.

“She’s just a shifty point guard,” Chaska coach Tara Seifert said. “She can get past just about anyone. She’s good at getting herself opportunities and her teammates opportunities.”

Sanders’ 3-pointer seemed to give Chaska a spark of sorts. The Hawks, led by Sanders’ scoring, started to chip away. Then players such as Heyer and junior guard Ashley Schuelke took advantage of open shots.

“In the second half, my teammates found me for open shots which was great,” Heyer said.

With about five minutes left in regulation, Heyer got open for a pair of 3-pointers and hit both to put the Hawks ahead late in the half.

“We talked to the girls about shooting with confidence,” Seifert said. “We had a tough first half shooting. I know we’re a good shooting team. Shots were going to fall for us.”

According to Eden Prairie coach Ellen Wiese, the loss of her team’s lead came down to defense.

“Our defense fell down,” Wiese said. “We didn’t communicate on screens and we fell apart.”

When the second half finished, Sanders led all scorers with 19 while Heyer had 16 and Schuelke had 17. It was a big win for the Hawks against a highly-ranked opponent and potential section tournament opponent.

“There were a lot of big things about this game,” Seifert said. “I told the girls this was going to be one of the toughest teams we were going to face. I knew it was going to be a grind. I was proud of how we bounced back.”

For the Eagles, this is the start of a grueling grind to the rest of the season. The Lake Conference holds five of the top six spots in the Class 4A rankings. Besides that, Eden Prairie will most likely have to defeat Chaska and/or Minnetonka to advance to the state tournament.

“This is what we will face night in and night out,” Wiese said. “Hopefully we will do better against this tougher competition.”