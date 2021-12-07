Quantcast
skip navigation

DeLaSalle dominates second half over St. Croix Lutheran

By Luke Hanlon, SportsEngine, 12/07/21, 6:45PM CST

Share

After a three-point lead held into halftime, the Islanders had an 18-point gap on the Crusaders in the second half.


Savannah White (2) of DeLaSalle put up 17 points Tuesday night helping the Islanders defeat the Crusaders 70-49 at home. Photo by Earl J. Ebensteiner, SportsEngine

It’s not often you can look at the standings and see a losing record next to DeLaSalle basketball, but that’s been the case so far early this season. 

The Islanders (1-2, 0-0) opened the season with two losses before picking up their first victory on Tuesday night, a 70-49 win over the previously unbeaten St. Croix Lutheran. 

“I think we’ve grown each game,” DeLaSalle coach James Fassett said. “The first game we struggled, the second game we got a little better, now this third game we kind of put things together.”


Photo Gallery: St. Croix Lutheran vs DeLaSalle

The first thing Fassett mentioned when talking about improvements in this game compared to the opening two was the defensive effort by his team. The Islanders had allowed 71 and 73 points in those two losses and they responded by holding the Crusaders (4-1, 0-0) to 49 and forcing them into 19 turnovers. 

This was no simple task, as the Crusaders had averaged over 74 points per game to open the season, including 23 points per game from Laura Hauge. 

Savannah White had the main task of guarding Hauge, something she’s familiar with. 

“I’ve played against her since I was a freshman, so I know the player that she is,” White said. 

Hauge started the game hot with two early threes and 10 first-half points, but she was held to 13 points total. 

White had the responsibility to guard Hague, but Hague made a habit of running off screens and forcing switches, so it took a team effort to contain her lethal scoring ability. 

“When they did start running those ball screens and switching off, everybody knew what she could do, everybody knew what their role was when we had to switch. It was a good team defensive effort and Savannah led the charge,” Fassett said. 

White led the way offensively for the Islanders as well, as she put up a team-high 17 points. She had full control over the game, adding 10 rebounds, five assists and four steals, and you could see the confidence she was playing with now in her senior season. When dribbling out the ball in the final seconds, White did a subtle dance to celebrate the victory. 

“I’m just trying to have fun this year, trying to play stress free and enjoy the year,” she said. She had plenty of help from her teammates offensvily, as six different Islanders scored nine or more points. Sydney Runsewe (14), I’Tianna Salaam (11) and Madalyn Blaylark (10) all finished in the double digits in scoring. 

“When everybody touches it and everybody’s confident, things like this happen and that’s our goal,” Fassett said. “As a team we want everybody to feel confident.” 


Islander senior I’Tianna Salaam drives to the basket in the second half of play Tuesday night during DeLasalle’s 70-49 win over St. Croix Lutheran. Photo by Earl J. Ebensteiner, SportsEngine

First Report

DeLaSalle picked up its first win of the season on Tuesday night, defeating St. Croix Lutheran 70-49. 

The first half was an even affair, as both teams were hitting shots at an efficient rate. The Islanders (1-2, 0-0) held a 32-29 going into halftime. 

The second half was completely different, as the Islanders took over on both ends. They ended up turning the Crusaders (4-1, 0-0) over 19 times, converting a lot of those turnovers into buckets on the other end. 

The Islanders were led in almost every statistical category by Savannah White, as she was incredibly active on both ends of the floor. She led the team in points (17), rebounds (10), assists (5) and steals (4). 

She wasn’t the only Isalnder to put up points, as four players scored over 10 points and six players scored over nine. 

The Crusaders were led by Zoey Washington, who matched White’s game-high 17 points. Laura Hauge also chipped in with 13 points and five rebounds.


Zoey Washington (20) of the Crusaders had 17 points on the evening in the Crusaders 70-49 lose to the Islanders. Photo by Earl J. Ebensteiner, SportsEngine

The MN Girls' Basketball Hub poll is for entertainment purposes only.

Girls' Basketball Hub Headlines

View All |

Feed for https://www.startribune.com/sports/index.rss2

Tag(s): Home  MSHSL Conferences  Skyline  Tri-Metro  DeLaSalle  St. Croix Lutheran 

Share