DeLaSalle dominates second half over St. Croix Lutheran

Savannah White (2) of DeLaSalle put up 17 points Tuesday night helping the Islanders defeat the Crusaders 70-49 at home. Photo by Earl J. Ebensteiner, SportsEngine
It’s not often you can look at the standings and see a losing record next to DeLaSalle basketball, but that’s been the case so far early this season.
The Islanders (1-2, 0-0) opened the season with two losses before picking up their first victory on Tuesday night, a 70-49 win over the previously unbeaten St. Croix Lutheran.
“I think we’ve grown each game,” DeLaSalle coach James Fassett said. “The first game we struggled, the second game we got a little better, now this third game we kind of put things together.”
Islander senior I’Tianna Salaam drives to the basket in the second half of play Tuesday night during DeLasalle’s 70-49 win over St. Croix Lutheran. Photo by Earl J. Ebensteiner, SportsEngine
DeLaSalle picked up its first win of the season on Tuesday night, defeating St. Croix Lutheran 70-49.
The first half was an even affair, as both teams were hitting shots at an efficient rate. The Islanders (1-2, 0-0) held a 32-29 going into halftime.
The second half was completely different, as the Islanders took over on both ends. They ended up turning the Crusaders (4-1, 0-0) over 19 times, converting a lot of those turnovers into buckets on the other end.
The Islanders were led in almost every statistical category by Savannah White, as she was incredibly active on both ends of the floor. She led the team in points (17), rebounds (10), assists (5) and steals (4).
She wasn’t the only Isalnder to put up points, as four players scored over 10 points and six players scored over nine.
The Crusaders were led by Zoey Washington, who matched White’s game-high 17 points. Laura Hauge also chipped in with 13 points and five rebounds.
Zoey Washington (20) of the Crusaders had 17 points on the evening in the Crusaders 70-49 lose to the Islanders. Photo by Earl J. Ebensteiner, SportsEngine
The MN Girls' Basketball Hub poll is for entertainment purposes only.