DeLaSalle dominates second half over St. Croix Lutheran

The first thing Fassett mentioned when talking about improvements in this game compared to the opening two was the defensive effort by his team. The Islanders had allowed 71 and 73 points in those two losses and they responded by holding the Crusaders (4-1, 0-0) to 49 and forcing them into 19 turnovers.

This was no simple task, as the Crusaders had averaged over 74 points per game to open the season, including 23 points per game from Laura Hauge.

Savannah White had the main task of guarding Hauge, something she’s familiar with.

“I’ve played against her since I was a freshman, so I know the player that she is,” White said.

Hauge started the game hot with two early threes and 10 first-half points, but she was held to 13 points total.

White had the responsibility to guard Hague, but Hague made a habit of running off screens and forcing switches, so it took a team effort to contain her lethal scoring ability.

“When they did start running those ball screens and switching off, everybody knew what she could do, everybody knew what their role was when we had to switch. It was a good team defensive effort and Savannah led the charge,” Fassett said.

White led the way offensively for the Islanders as well, as she put up a team-high 17 points. She had full control over the game, adding 10 rebounds, five assists and four steals, and you could see the confidence she was playing with now in her senior season. When dribbling out the ball in the final seconds, White did a subtle dance to celebrate the victory.

“I’m just trying to have fun this year, trying to play stress free and enjoy the year,” she said. She had plenty of help from her teammates offensvily, as six different Islanders scored nine or more points. Sydney Runsewe (14), I’Tianna Salaam (11) and Madalyn Blaylark (10) all finished in the double digits in scoring.

“When everybody touches it and everybody’s confident, things like this happen and that’s our goal,” Fassett said. “As a team we want everybody to feel confident.”