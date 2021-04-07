Chaska stuns No. 1 Hopkins, advances to 4A championship

Take a team full of confidence after an undefeated season and throw in a fearless sophomore point guard. Add a nearly unstoppable low post force and mix with an unselfish approach and a commitment to defense. What do you have?

The biggest upset of the high school basketball season.

Chaska (17-0) pulled it off with a 67-62 victory over Hopkins, ranked No. 1 not only in Minnesota but in the nation by ESPNW. The Hawks gave the Royals their first loss since 2018, after a state record-tying 78 consecutive victories.

“This was a total team effort,” Chaska coach Tara Seifert said. “We knew this team was capable of winning and we’re resilient. They believed in themselves. Together has been our word all season.''

What made Chaska’s victory so impressive was that the Hawks went right after the Royals, unafraid to attack their vaunted defense.

Hopkins took a quick early lead, but sophomore Kennedy Sanders found success on the dribble-drive. With her slicing through the lane and dishing off to a teammate or hitting a shot herself, the Hawks didn’t let Hopkins open up a big lead.

Hopkins (16-1) seemed stunned when they were unable to pull away from Chaska and started settling for jump shots that didn’t fall. Chaska took the opening to go on a 16-2 run to take a 26-17 lead it never relinquished.

Leading 34-27 at halftime, Chaska picked up right where they left off to start the second half. Senior guard Kaylee Van Eps had baskets sandwiched around a two-pointer by Sanders to give the Hawks a 13-point lead.

Talent-laden Hopkins, cut the deficit to a single point twice, but each time Chaska responded. Heyer had six points and Sanders and Van Eps five each as the Hawks went on a game-clinching 16-5 run.

“They had all the pressure on them,” Van Eps said. “They had the winning streak, they were ranked No. 1 in the nation. We just needed to go out and play our game.”

Heyer finished with 24 points and 13 rebounds. Sanders added 21, along with six assists. Van Eps added 13 points, 10 after halftime, and four assists.

Chaska finished with 18 assists as a team to just six for Hopkins, which last week had tied Fosston from 1999-2002 for the longest winning streak in state history.

Taylor Woodson had 16 points and Nunu Agara 14 for Hopkins, which struggled with Chaska’s defense all game, making just 22 of 63 shots from the field.

“We’ve defended so well all season,'' Seifert said. “We knew if we could hold them to one shot per possession, it would be huge. I’m so proud of these girls. They’ve worked so hard for this, since youth basketball.

"Now, we’ve got to finish this out. We’re not done yet. We want to win the championship.”

Van Eps said her team was taking some time to celebrate but knew they still had game to play. ”We’re singing and dancing on the bus right now,” she yelled during a postgame phone interview. “But it’s kind of like my dad said. We’re like the Miracle on Ice team. We won a real big game in the semifinals, now we have to win it all.”