Gem in the gym: Roseville’s humble Tamia Ugass nears her next basketball dream

In top row, Lori and Steve Prioleau, with their daughter Dee Buford between them, watched Roseville's Tamia Ugass play in her game against Stillwater.

“I see the Prioleaus as my second family,” she said. “They do so much that nobody sees behind the scenes and they really get nothing out of it. I’m so fortunate to have them in my life.”

While her home life was under renovation, Ugass’ basketball life was expanding quickly. She accented her natural instincts with a deadly outside shot and smooth ball-handling skills, a definite plus for a player of her size.

What needed to show through was the confidence to use all the tools at her disposal. Never one to push her own agenda, both the Prioleaus and her AAU coach, Josh Hersch of the Minnesota Stars, urged her to be a little more selfish if she wanted to maximize her potential.

“She’s so humble,” Lori Prioleau says with a laugh. “She never asks for anything because she doesn’t want to be a burden. We had to get her to a point where she feels okay to start asking for things.”

Added Hersch, “She doesn’t want anything she doesn’t feel she’s earned. Once she gets comfortable, then she get the confidence to come out of that shell.”

Basketball at any level is a joy for Ugass, but she holds special love for her time spent with the Minnesota Stars. She’s made long term friends and played with a roster of quality players that allowed for her skill set to shine.

“You play with people with the same goals who are all around the same age and you build relationships,” Ugass said, citing her reasons for her fondness for her AAU home. Relationships are clearly the energy that propels Ugass forward.

Her mother and brother are immediate family and the Prioleau’s her second family. She calls her AAU team “my mini-family.” She counts her Minnesota Stars teammates as her closest friends, players such as Katie Borowicz, the former Roseau guard now with the Gophers.

“They became close over five years,” Hersch said. “Completely different backgrounds, but you’d get those two together, they were fun to watch.”

It’s not all basketball, either. Ugass is a Muslim. Although she doesn’t express her faith outwardly — for example, she doesn’t wear a hijab — it is a significant part of her life.

Ugass doesn’t observe the Muslim female tradition of staying covered from head to toe and that’s by design, her mother said.

“When I was a girl, I didn’t understand why we did it, only that I feared my parents more than God,” Khali said. “In my religion, God says ‘Teach them about me, then let them come to me’. If she covers, I want it to be because she does it for God.”

Two years ago, when Ramadan fell during the middle of the AAU season, her teammates stood next to her, even trying to follow the customary daytime fasting that marks the holy month.

“Ramadan is super hard because the days are long,” Ugass said of the month of fasting, meaning no food or water from sun up to sun down.

Hersch said helping Ugass observe her faith was “more about supporting a teammate and learning about other cultures.”

Last Nov. 11, what once seemed unrealistic became reality. Ugass signed a national letter of intent to play at LSU. It was one of only two Division I schools to offer her a full ride. Though she’d never set foot in Baton Rouge — and still hasn’t, owing to the pandemic — she jumped at it.