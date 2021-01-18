Life after Paige Bueckers: Talent-laden Hopkins sets sights on being even better

The differences around the Hopkins girls’ basketball team this season are obvious.

With the second-longest winning streak in state history (currently 63), the Royals walked into 2021 without the head coach who worked, willed and worried the program to 569 victories and seven state titles. Also missing was the player who was the consensus choice as the nation’s best high school player last year.

And it’s quite possible they may be even better.

No team in the state can match Hopkins’ roster for talent. At least six players have serious Division I aspirations: Juniors Maya Nnaji, Amaya Battle and Alayna Contreras, sophomores Taylor Woodson and Nunu Agara, and freshman newcomer Alivia McGill.

They learned the game largely under the tutelage of coach Brian Cosgriff, who stepped down last summer. They honed their skills alongside now-departed Paige Bueckers, whose prodigious talents and endless quest to make her teammates better often masked growing pains.

Now it’s their turn to step out.

“We’re going to miss Paige, mostly as a leader and how she brought everyone together,” said the 6-4 Nnaji. “But now it’s time for us to step up and be the leaders she wanted us to be.”

Replacing Cosgriff as coach is Tara Starks, whose daughter T.T. played at Hopkins before a college career at Iowa State and Arizona. Starks has coached nearly all of the Royals at some point whether in AAU basketball, off-season training or fall leagues. She was a Cosgriff confidant, the two often bouncing ideas off each other.