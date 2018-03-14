Login
Home
Third time goes to Roseville in battle with third-seeded Cretin-Derham Hall
By JIM PAULSEN, Star Tribune
03/14/2018, 5:30pm CDT
The Raiders claimed a 56-48 quarterfinal victory over the team that beat them twice during the regular season.
2A: Top seed Sauk Centre overcomes halftime deficit to defeat Byron
By DAVID LA VAQUE, Star Tribune
03/14/2018, 8:00pm CDT
The Mainstreeters trailed by nine points before rallying for a 67-61 victory.
3A: Grand Rapids outruns No. 2 Holy Angels
By RON HAGGSTROM, Star Tribune
03/14/2018, 6:00pm CDT
The faster Thunderhawks used two runs in the second half en route to a 75-60 victory over the Stars.
UPDATES, Class 3A semifinal: Willmar vs. Cooper, noon
By DAVID LA VAQUE, Star Tribune
03/15/2018, 12:45pm CDT
noon, Target Center
Lyle/Pacelli defeats Heritage Christian 59-43 in 1A opener
By JOEL RIPPEL, Star Tribune
03/15/2018, 12:30pm CDT
Kristi Fett led the top-seeded Athletics with 25 points.
Minnesotans in the NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Tournament
By Jake Lunemann, SportsEngine
03/15/2018, 12:00pm CDT
Twenty-six North Star State natives will play on women's college basketball's biggest stage.
Class 3A semifinal: Grand Rapids vs. Northfield, 2 p.m.
By David La Vaque, Star Tribune
03/15/2018, 10:30am CDT
2 p.m., Target Center
Class 1A quarterfinal: Menahga vs. Minneota, 1 p.m.
By Joel Rippel, Star Tribune
03/15/2018, 9:00am CDT
1 p.m., Williams Arena
Class 1A quarterfinal: Stephen-Argyle vs. Mountain-Iron Buhl, 3 p.m.
By Ron Haggstrom, Star Tribune
03/15/2018, 9:00am CDT
3 p.m., Williams Arena
Class 1A quarterfinal: Sleepy Eye vs. Ada-Borup, 5 p.m.
By Ron Haggstrom, Star Tribune
03/15/2018, 9:00am CDT
5 p.m., Williams Arena
Wednesday notebook: Cooper coach dressed in maroon in her return to Williams Arena
By STAFF REPORTS
03/15/2018, 12:13am CDT
Kiara Buford wore maroon hoping for Williams Arena luck in Hawks’ first game.
2A: Norwood Young America's Fritz comes up clutch against Minnehaha Academy
By DAVID LA VAQUE, Star Tribune
03/14/2018, 10:00pm CDT
Senior guard Jayden Fritz came off the bench to make key baskets in a 67-58 victory.
Defending 2A champ Roseau rallies to defeat Tracy-Milroy-Balaton
By MATT STEICHEN, Special to the Star Tribune
03/14/2018, 10:00pm CDT
The Rams trailed by as many as 14 points in the second half before staging a comeback en route to a 62-56 victory.
Team Finder
Content Search